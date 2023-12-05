Watch Now
EntertainmentEntertainment News

Actions

P!nk, Sheryl Crow to perform at Lucas Oil Stadium

P!NK to sing national anthem at Super Bowl LII
Image copyright 2017 Getty Images. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Kevin Winter
<p>Pink performs onstage during the 2017 iHeartRadio Music Festival at T-Mobile Arena on September 22, 2017 in Las Vegas, Nevada. </p>
P!NK to sing national anthem at Super Bowl LII
Posted at 10:33 AM, Dec 05, 2023
and last updated 2023-12-05 10:33:16-05

INDIANAPOLIS — A month after her last visit to the Circle City, P!nk announced Tuesday she will be back next fall to perform at Lucas Oil Stadium.

P!nk will bring her Summer Carnival 2024 tour to the home of the Indianapolis Colts on Saturday, Oct. 12, 2024.

Sheryl Crow opens for P!nk, along with The Script, and KidCutUp.

Tickets go on sale 10 a.m. Dec. 11 at LiveNation.com.

Presale tickets are available starting Dec. 7; checkout www.citientertainment.com for information.

P!nk last performed in Indianapolis's Gainbridge Fieldhouse on Nov. 7.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Make a difference today!