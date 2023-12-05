P!nk, Sheryl Crow to perform at Lucas Oil Stadium

INDIANAPOLIS — A month after her last visit to the Circle City, P!nk announced Tuesday she will be back next fall to perform at Lucas Oil Stadium.

P!nk will bring her Summer Carnival 2024 tour to the home of the Indianapolis Colts on Saturday, Oct. 12, 2024.

Sheryl Crow opens for P!nk, along with The Script, and KidCutUp.

Tickets go on sale 10 a.m. Dec. 11 at LiveNation.com.

Presale tickets are available starting Dec. 7; checkout www.citientertainment.com for information.

P!nk last performed in Indianapolis's Gainbridge Fieldhouse on Nov. 7.

