Pair of 2025 shows announced for Gainbridge Fieldhouse

INDIANAPOLIS — This week, a pair of 2025 show at Gainbridge Fieldhouse were announced.

Alt-metal titans Deftones, alongside The Mars Volta, will hit the stage inside the Fieldhouse on Friday, March 28.

The Grammy Award winning band from Sacramento will be making their first headlining run since 2022 with stops at arenas around the country.

Also announced this week was a performance at the Fieldhouse by renowned comedian, actor and podcaster Sebastian Maniscalco.

The "It Ain't Right Tour" will stop in Indy on Sunday, February 16.

Both performances feature pre-sale tickets from the artists beginning Wednesday. General public tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. on Friday, Sept. 20.

