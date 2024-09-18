Watch Now
EntertainmentEntertainment News

Actions

Pair of 2025 shows announced for Gainbridge Fieldhouse

Deftones performs at House of Blues located inside Mandalay Bay, Las Vegas
Carlos Larios/Carlos Larios/Invision/AP
Deftones perform at House of Blues located inside Mandalay Bay, Las Vegas on Sunday, November 18, 2012 in Las Vegas. (Photo by Carlos Larios/Invision/AP)
Deftones performs at House of Blues located inside Mandalay Bay, Las Vegas
Posted

INDIANAPOLIS — This week, a pair of 2025 show at Gainbridge Fieldhouse were announced.

Alt-metal titans Deftones, alongside The Mars Volta, will hit the stage inside the Fieldhouse on Friday, March 28.

The Grammy Award winning band from Sacramento will be making their first headlining run since 2022 with stops at arenas around the country.

Also announced this week was a performance at the Fieldhouse by renowned comedian, actor and podcaster Sebastian Maniscalco.

The "It Ain't Right Tour" will stop in Indy on Sunday, February 16.

Both performances feature pre-sale tickets from the artists beginning Wednesday. General public tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. on Friday, Sept. 20.

WATCH | Indiana's Latest Headlines

Latest Headlines | September 18, 7am

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.