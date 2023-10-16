Paw Patrol Live!: "The Great Pirate Adventure" coming to Indy in 2024

INDIANAPOLIS — No job is too big, no pup is too small!

If you're familiar with that saying, you likely have a child that will be excited to hear that the Paw Patrol will be visiting Indianapolis in February 2024.

Paw Patrol Live!: The Great Pirate Adventure is a touring show that will visit the Murat Theater on Feb. 24 and 25. There will be two performances each day of the visit to Indy.

Presale tickets are available on Thursday at 10 a.m. Tickets to the general public go on sale on Friday, Oct. 27.