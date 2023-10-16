Watch Now
Paw Patrol Live!: "The Great Pirate Adventure" coming to Indy in 2024

Diane Bondareff/AP
IMAGE DISTRIBUTED FOR SPIN MASTER - The PAW Patrol pups embark on their next adventure with the first-ever motorized PAW Patrol vehicle, the Dino Patroller, revealed at Toy Fair New York, Saturday, Feb. 22, 2020. (Diane Bondareff/AP Images for Spin Master)
Posted at 11:51 AM, Oct 16, 2023
and last updated 2023-10-16 11:51:05-04

INDIANAPOLIS — No job is too big, no pup is too small!

If you're familiar with that saying, you likely have a child that will be excited to hear that the Paw Patrol will be visiting Indianapolis in February 2024.

Paw Patrol Live!: The Great Pirate Adventure is a touring show that will visit the Murat Theater on Feb. 24 and 25. There will be two performances each day of the visit to Indy.

Presale tickets are available on Thursday at 10 a.m. Tickets to the general public go on sale on Friday, Oct. 27.

