Pearl Jam announces show at Ruoff Music Center in September

INDIANAPOLIS — Pearl Jam will hit the road in August and September performing nine shows across the country — including Noblesville.

Along with special guest Inhaler, the legendary rock back will play at Ruoff Music Center on Sunday, September 10.

General public tickets will be sold through Ticketmaster Verified Fan, which requires advance registration in order to participate. Ticketmaster Verified Fan registration begins began today and closes Tuesday evening.

In an effort to avoid fans paying excessive resale prices, Pearl Jam is making tickets non-transferable where permitted.

Pearl Jam will use all-in pricing across this tour for the first time. This means the ticket price listed is the full out-of-pocket price inclusive of fees so there are no surprises at check out.