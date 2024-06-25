Post Malone announces country music show at Ruoff Music Center

NOBLESVILLE — A late in the season addition to the Ruoff Music Center schedule is sure to get music fans excited.

Post Malone, who is preparing to release his first ever country album, announced the F-1 Trillion tour on Tuesday.

The tour starts September 8 and includes a Sept. 12 stop at Ruoff Music Center in Noblesville.

The show is set to include "a collection of country songs". Post Malone is also set to perform some new songs off his upcoming country album.

Ticket presale begins at 10 a.m. on Friday, June 28 through LiveNation.

The show is eligible for attendance for those with Lawnie passes.