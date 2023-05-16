Watch Now
Post Malone returns to Indy for July show at Ruoff Music Center

Bruna Prado/AP
FILE - American rapper Post Malone performs during the Rock in Rio music festival in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, early Sunday, Sept. 4, 2022. On Sunday, Sept. 18, 2022, Post Malone sent an apology to his St. Louis fans on social media for an on-stage accident that sent him to the hospital and shortened his set the night before. (AP Photo/Bruna Prado, File)
Posted at 10:15 AM, May 16, 2023
NOBLESVILLE — One of the biggest music artists in the world today will visit Ruoff Music Center this July.

Post Malone will bring the "If Y'all Weren't Here, I'd Be Crying' Tour to Noblesville on July 8 ahead of the release of his fifth album.

The 2023 North America run will give fans his signature exhilarating performance with music from his upcoming album "Austin", which is scheduled for a July 28 release.

“I love y’all so very much and I’m so excited to get out and do some more shows for y’all," Post Malone said. "Help me put a baby through college and come on out. Some cool new production, new songs, and a very very handsome man up on stage. Sending love to you and yours.”

The show at Ruoff Music Center will be the first show of the tour.

Tickets go on sale to the general public on Friday, May 19.

