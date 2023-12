NOBLESVILLE — The Red Hot Chili Peppers are bringing their Unlimited Love Tour to Ruoff Music Center in the summer of 2024.

The band announced Monday it will peform in the Noblesville venue on Thursday, July 25.

The opening acts are Otoboke Beaver and IRONTOM.

Tickets go on sale 10 p.m. Dec. 8 at redhotchilipeppers.com.

Checkout www.citientertainment.com for information about presale tickets which are available starting Dec. 5.