Remember when Will Ferrell was randomly at the Beech Grove Walmart? Netflix just answered the "why?"

INDIANAPOLIS — Remember when Will Ferrell randomly showed up in the parking lot of the Beech Grove Walmart last year? We know now why.

On Thursday, Netflix released the trailer for the documentary "Will and Harper".

The trailer explains that the documentary follows Will Ferrell and his close friend, former head writer at SNL, Harper Steele as they embark on a cross-country road trip together. The trip comes after Harper comes out as a trans woman.

During the trip in March 2023, Ferrell was also spotted "revving up" the crowd before an Indiana Pacers game and Go Karting in Speedway.

Will Ferrell keeping the crowd pumped up going into the fourth quarter.🗣️ pic.twitter.com/dINeS7iOko — Indiana Pacers (@Pacers) March 7, 2023

The series drops on Netflix on September 27.

