Rick Springfield headlines 80s Tour at TCU Amphitheater at White River State Park

INDIANAPOLIS — If you miss the 80s and want to relive them, your time is now.

Grammy Award winner Rick Springfield will headline the "I Want My 80s" tour at TCU Amphitheater at White River State Park in August.

The tour includes special guests The Hooters, Paul Young and Tommy Tutone who will together play some of the most iconic songs of the 1980s.

“The Hooters, me, Paul Young, me, Tommy Tutone and me. On tour this summer. What more could you ask for," Springfield said. "Besides, you know, world peace, freedom from hunger and healing the earth of course. Admittedly they are the bigger stars; but, come along anyway. We will ROCK you and maybe save the world as a byproduct. ONWARD & UPWARD!!!!”

Tickets for the show on August 5, go on sale Friday, May 5 at 10 a.m. through LiveNation.