Riley Green to headline Legends Day Concert during Month of May

SPEEDWAY — One of country music's fastest rising stars will headline Legends Day during the Month of May this year.

Riley Green, known for hit songs like "There Was This Girl" and "I Wish Grandpas Never Died", will headline the Legends Day concert at Everwise Amphitheater at White River State Park.

The concert is again set for the night before the Indy 500.

“The countdown to the green flag on Race Day is full of unmatched energy and excitement,” IMS President J. Douglas Boles said. “While fans sing along to hits by Riley Green at the Firestone Legends Day Concert at a fantastic venue in downtown Indianapolis, IMS will be ready to welcome more than 300,000 at 6 a.m. the following morning.”

General admission tickets for Legends Day presented by Firestone start at $20. This ticket does not include concert admission. IMS gates open at 8 a.m. and close at 3 p.m.

Tickets for the concert go on sale at 10 a.m. on February 9 through Live Nation.