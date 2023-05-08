Ringo Starr and his All-Starr Band coming to Indy in September

INDIANAPOLIS — Ringo Starr, most notably known as the drummer of The Beatles, will bring himself and his all-star band to the Murat Theatre in September.

Ringo Starr and his All-Starr Band will play the theatre on September 29 as part of their Fall tour.

“Well, I love to play. I love an audience,” Ringo told Andy Gensler of Pollstar. “This is a known fact. I love the audience, they love me. We have fun on tour. That's what it's all about. I don't do this to be miserable. I have a lot of joy. I get a lot of joy and I just love doing it…..and I'll be doing a lot of peace and love in your city soon, May, June, look me up!”

This year's band line-up features Steve Lukather from Toto, Colin Hay from Men at Work, Edgar Winter, Warren Ham, Hamish Stuart and Gregg Bissonette.

Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. on Friday through LiveNation.