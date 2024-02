NOBLESVILLE — A co-headlining show coming to Ruoff Music Center this summer will feature multiple Grammy Award winners, a Rock and Rock Hall of Famer and a Academy Award nominated act.

Grammy Award winning Carlos Santana will join Counting Crows for a co-headlining show on June 23.

Both acts plan to play hits from their illustrious careers.

Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. on Feb. 16.