NOBLESVILLE — One of the fastest risers in popular music in 2023 and 2024 will visit Ruoff Music Center in 2024.

Performing hits like "Stick Season", Noah Kahan will play Ruoff Music Center in Noblesville on May 31.

Fans can sign up now at NoahKahan.com to access the presale beginning at noon on Thursday, February 22.

General onsale begins at 10 a.m. on Friday, February 23.