Slipknot announced 25th anniversary show at Ruoff Music Center

NOBLESVILLE — Heavy metal legends Slipknot have announced they will kick off their 25th anniversary tour this summer with a show at Ruoff Music Center.

The Iowa-based band announced the "Here Comes The Pain" Tour on Tuesday along with supporting acts Knocked Loose and Orbit Culture.

The show will hit the stage in Noblesville on Aug. 6.

Knotfest artist presale tickets begin on April 30 at Noon. General public tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. on Friday, May 3.

