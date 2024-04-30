Watch Now
Slipknot announced 25th anniversary show at Ruoff Music Center

Amy Harris/Amy Harris/Invision/AP
Corey Taylor of Slipknot performs at Inkcarceration Music and Tattoo Festival on Sunday, July 16, 2023, at Ohio State Reformatory in Mansfield, Ohio. (Photo by Amy Harris/Invision/AP)
Posted at 10:30 AM, Apr 30, 2024
and last updated 2024-04-30 10:30:42-04

NOBLESVILLE — Heavy metal legends Slipknot have announced they will kick off their 25th anniversary tour this summer with a show at Ruoff Music Center.

The Iowa-based band announced the "Here Comes The Pain" Tour on Tuesday along with supporting acts Knocked Loose and Orbit Culture.

The show will hit the stage in Noblesville on Aug. 6.

Knotfest artist presale tickets begin on April 30 at Noon. General public tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. on Friday, May 3.

