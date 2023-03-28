Smashing Pumpkins bringing "The World is a Vampire" Tour to Ruoff Music Center

NOBLESVILLE — The Smashing Pumpkins, today announced their 26-date The World is a Vampire tour, which will make a stop at Ruoff Music Center in Noblesville.

The tour stops in Noblesville on Saturday, Sept. 9.

The show will feature special guests Interpol and Rival Sons as well as some of the world’s biggest champions from the National Wrestling Alliance (NWA), who will be competing in most cities.

"I grew up in a world where I needed to know bands like Siouxsie and the Banshees and The Cure existed, it meant there was a place for people like me to hang out and belong. That's what The World Is A Vampire is about. Bringing back that sense of community. If you don't fit in, you belong here. It's about having a shared experience and respecting others, but ultimately having fun. A true alternative festival, where all the self-proclaimed weirdos and outsiders of the world can get together and have a party," Billy Corgan said.

Tickets go on sale starts at 10 a.m. on Friday through LiveNation.