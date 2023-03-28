Watch Now
Smashing Pumpkins bringing "The World is a Vampire" Tour to Ruoff Music Center

(Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP, File)
FILE - In this Saturday, March 26, 2017 file photo, Billy Corgan of the Smashing Pumpkins performs at The Theatre at Ace Hotel in Los Angeles. Corgan will perform a charity livestream show Wednesday, July 27, 2022 to benefit the victims of the Highland Park, Ill., fourth of July mass shooting, the Smashing Pumpkins frontman announced.<br/><br/>
Posted at 12:21 PM, Mar 28, 2023
and last updated 2023-03-28 12:21:23-04

NOBLESVILLE — The Smashing Pumpkins, today announced their 26-date The World is a Vampire tour, which will make a stop at Ruoff Music Center in Noblesville.

The tour stops in Noblesville on Saturday, Sept. 9.

The show will feature special guests Interpol and Rival Sons as well as some of the world’s biggest champions from the National Wrestling Alliance (NWA), who will be competing in most cities.

"I grew up in a world where I needed to know bands like Siouxsie and the Banshees and The Cure existed, it meant there was a place for people like me to hang out and belong. That's what The World Is A Vampire is about. Bringing back that sense of community. If you don't fit in, you belong here. It's about having a shared experience and respecting others, but ultimately having fun. A true alternative festival, where all the self-proclaimed weirdos and outsiders of the world can get together and have a party," Billy Corgan said.

Tickets go on sale starts at 10 a.m. on Friday through LiveNation.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

