NOBLESVILLE — Stevie Nicks' limited amphitheater tour added a Noblesville stop, Live Nation announced on Monday.

Nicks will perform at Ruoff Music Center on Tuesday, June 21.

Tickets to the show go on sale on Friday at 10 a.m. on livenation.com.

The Rock and Roll Hall of Famer will also be performing this year at Bonnaroo and the New Orleans Jazz and Heritage Festival.