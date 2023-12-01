Watch Now
Styx, Foreigner announce Ruoff Music Center show in 2024

Posted at 10:23 AM, Dec 01, 2023
NOBLESVILLE — Two powerhouse classic rock groups will join together to put on a show next July 2024.

Foreigner and Styx will bring the Renegades & Juke Box Heroes to Ruoff Music Center on July 26 with special guest John Waite.

“We’re very excited to be sharing the concert stage with Foreigner and John Waite in the summer of 2024," Styx guitarist Mick Jones said. "We have previously toured with Foreigner and the result was both bands kicked ass and had a great time doing it. Looking forward to seeing everybody this summer!”

Tickets go on sale to the public at 10 a.m. on December 8 through LiveNation.

