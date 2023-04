INDIANAPOLIS — One of the biggest R&B tours of 2023 will take over the TCU Amphitheater at White River State Park this August.

The tour "Summer Block Party Presents: Jodeci, SWV & Dru Hill" will visit White River State Park on August 13.

With members K-Ci, DeVante Swing, JoJo, and Mr. Dalvin, Jodeci has sold over 20 million records worldwide.

Tickets go on sale Friday, April 28 at 10 a.m. through LiveNation.