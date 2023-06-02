Watch Now
EntertainmentEntertainment News

Actions

Tenacious D to perform at ALL IN Music & Arts Festival in September

Jack Black, Kyle Gass
Leo Correa/AP
U.S. actor and musician Jack Black, right, performs with Kyle Gass of the band Tenacious D, at the Rock in Rio music festival in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, Saturday, Sept. 28, 2019. (AP Photo/Leo Correa)
Jack Black, Kyle Gass
Posted at 9:30 AM, Jun 02, 2023
and last updated 2023-06-02 09:30:29-04

INDIANAPOLIS — Grammy-winning comedy rock duo Tenacious D were announced Friday as one of two headliners for the second annual All IN Music & Arts Festival.

The duo of Jack Black and Kyle Gass join the already announced lineup set for the Indiana State Fairgrounds on Sept. 9-10.

Tenacious D joins the following as acts set for the festival:

  • Trey Anastasio & Classic TAB
  • Joe Russo’s Almost Dead
  • Umphrey’s McGee including a Led Zeppelin Dreamset featuring Jason Bonham
  • Greensky Bluegrass
  • Trombone Shorty & Orleans Avenue
  • Cory Wong

This year's festival includes dreamsets celebrating Led Zeppelin and The Beatles.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

CLICK HERE