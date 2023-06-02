Tenacious D to perform at ALL IN Music & Arts Festival in September

INDIANAPOLIS — Grammy-winning comedy rock duo Tenacious D were announced Friday as one of two headliners for the second annual All IN Music & Arts Festival.

The duo of Jack Black and Kyle Gass join the already announced lineup set for the Indiana State Fairgrounds on Sept. 9-10.

Tenacious D joins the following as acts set for the festival:



Trey Anastasio & Classic TAB

Joe Russo’s Almost Dead

Umphrey’s McGee including a Led Zeppelin Dreamset featuring Jason Bonham

Greensky Bluegrass

Trombone Shorty & Orleans Avenue

Cory Wong

This year's festival includes dreamsets celebrating Led Zeppelin and The Beatles.