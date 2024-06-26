Watch Now
Tenacious D to play IU Auditorium in support of Rock The Vote

Amy Harris/Amy Harris/Invision/AP
Kyle Gass, left, and Jack Black of Tenacious D perform at the Louder Than Life Music Festival at Kentucky Exposition Center on Thursday, Sept. 22, 2022, in Louisville, Ky. (Photo by Amy Harris/Invision/AP)
Posted at 12:50 PM, Jun 26, 2024

INDIANAPOLIS — The self-proclaimed greatest band in the world is coming to Indiana.

This October, in support of Rock The Vote, Tenacious D will play one of their five headlining shows at IU Auditorium.

The band, comprised of Jack Black and Kyle Gass will be donating all proceeds from their five headline shows this year to Rock The Vote.

Rock The Vote exists to supports voter registration, education and rights, according to the organization.

Tickets will go on sale at 10 a.m. on Friday, June 28 on the IU Auditorium website and Ticketmaster.

