INDIANAPOLIS — The 1975 have announced their next tour, "Still at their very best", and it includes a stop at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in November.

The rock group led by Matt Healy will take the stage in downtown Indy on November 2.

Fan presale begins on at 10 a.m. on Wednesday, June 21. You can sign up for the presale here.

Tickets to the general public go on sale on Friday, June 23.