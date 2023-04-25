Watch Now
The F.O.R.C.E. Live brings numerous hip hop legends to Gainbridge Fieldhouse

Posted at 11:27 AM, Apr 25, 2023
INDIANAPOLIS — A massive hip hop concert will come to Indianapolis this summer led by Rock and Roll Hall of Fame® Inductee, Kennedy Center® Honoree, two time Grammy Award winner, and Hip-Hop icon LL COOL J.

The F.O.R.C.E Live, standing for Frequencies of Real Creative Legacy, will bring LL Cool J, The Roots, DJ Jazzy Jeff, Common, Bone Thugz N Harmony, Jadakiss, Big Boi and more to Gainbridge Fieldhouse on August 20.

The show builds off of the artists performance together on the GRAMMY® Awards earlier this year celebrating the 50th Anniversary of Hip-Hop,

Tickets for the show go on sale at 10 a.m. on Friday, April 28.

