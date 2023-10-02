The Foo Fighters are coming to Cincinnati. Here's when you can get tickets.

CINCINNATI — One of the biggest rock bands of all time is coming to the Queen City.

The Foo Fighters are bringing their "Everything or Nothing at All Tour" to Great American Ball Park on Thursday, July 25, 2024.

According to Live Nation, tickets go on sale Friday at 10 a.m. Citi cardmembers will have access to presale tickets on Tuesday at 10 a.m. through Thursday at 10 p.m.

This will be the band's first show in Cincinnati with new drummer Josh Freese. He is taking the place of the late Taylor Hawkins. The 50-year-old drummer died from a drug overdose last year in South America. He had been with the band for 25 of its 28 years.

The band is also going make other stadium stops in New York City, Boston, Hershey, Minneapolis, Denver, San Diego, Los Angels, Portland and Seattle. Special guests for this leg of the tour include The Hives, Pretenders, Mammoth WVH, Amyl and the Sniffers, Alex G and L7. The band will be promoting their 11th album, "But Here We Are."

The first 2024 U.S. Shows Announced for Everything or Nothing At All Tour!!!Public on sale is Friday, October 6th at 10am local time. More to come...Tickets to all upcoming shows here: https://t.co/00T9ExQAnu#FF2024 pic.twitter.com/1cx71o5UcT — Foo Fighters (@foofighters) October 2, 2023

The band is currently on tour in the U.S. through the end of this month before heading to the Middle East, Australia, New Zealand and Europe.