The Offspring to headline show at Ruoff Music Center in August

NOBLESVILLE — Let the bad times roll.

The Offspring with bring their "Let The Bad Times Roll" tour to Ruoff Music Center in Noblesville on Friday, August 25.

The tour will also feature Simple Plan and Sum 41.

"One of the best things about being on tour is traveling the world playing to great audiences, and it's even better when you can do it with your friends – we had sold out International tours with Simple Plan and Sum 41, and we're excited that they'll be joining us this Summer in America. It's going to be great," Dexter Holland of The Offspring said.

"We couldn't be more excited to get back on tour all across the US with our friends The Offspring and Sum 41! We had such a blast touring with both of them last year that we just had to do it again and put together what we feel will be one of the most awesome tours of the summer. There's nothing like going to see a show outside on a perfect summer night, and we hope our fans will join us and enjoy this really special show. See you there!" Chuck Comeau of Simple Plan said.

"We're so excited to be back touring the States with The Offspring and Simple Plan this summer," Deryck Whibley of Sum 41 said. "There's nothing better than hitting the road with your friends, and we can't wait to bring the tour to you - see you soon!"

Tickets go on sale Friday, March 24 at 10 a.m. through LiveNation.