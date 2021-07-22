The Wait is Over: Live, in-person music returning to Indiana

INDIANAPOLIS — It’s something music lovers have been looking forward to since 2019: The return of live summer concerts.

The COVID-19 pandemic forced the cancellation of public gatherings like these for roughly a year.

Now, Live Nation is celebrating its “Return to Live” summer concerts with $20 all-in ticket prices to hundreds of shows this year at Ruoff Music Center and TCU Amphitheater at White River State Park.

The offer includes performances from the Jonas Brothers, Maroon 5, Slipknot, TLC & Bone Thugs-N-Harmony, Brad Paisley and many more.

“We couldn’t be more excited to get back out on the road,” artist Zac Brown said. “It’s been a long, difficult year for everyone, and we’re fired up to be reuniting with our crew, sharing new music with our fans, and celebrating a brand-new world.”

The $20 tickets will be available for a limited time starting at noon ET on Wednesday, July 28.

Here’s a list of some of the artists and bands that are included: