NOBLESVILLE — Fresh off scaling the Empire State Building in New York, Jared Leto and his brother Shannon Leto are ready to hit the road in 2024.

The brothers' band, Thirty Seconds to Mars, will travel the world as part of the Seasons World Tour in 2024 — including a stop at Ruoff Music Center on Aug. 9.

This will be the band’s first headline tour in over five years. AFI, Poppy and Kennyhoopla will join the band at the show in Indiana.

Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. on Nov. 17 through LiveNation.