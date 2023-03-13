Watch Now
TLC, Shaggy to play Ruoff Music Center in June

Robb Cohen/Robb Cohen/Invision/AP
T-Boz and Chilli with TLC performs at Cellairis Amphitheatre at Lakewood on Wednesday, July 24, 2019, in Atlanta. (Photo by Robb Cohen/Invision/AP)
Posted at 12:13 PM, Mar 13, 2023
NOBLESVILLE — The Hot Summer Nights Tour featuring four hard hitting acts will visit the Ruoff Music Center in Noblesville this June.

TLC, Shaggy, En Vogue and Sean Kingston are all part of the tour.

TLC, the girl group formed in 1990 with hits like "Waterfalls", "No Scrubs" and "Creep" will headline the tour.

Jamaican reggae musician Shaggy, with hits like "It Wasn't Me", "Angel" and "Boombastic" will be direct support.

Tickets for the June 24 show go on sale March 17 at 10 a.m. through LiveNation.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

