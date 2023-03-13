TLC, Shaggy to play Ruoff Music Center in June

NOBLESVILLE — The Hot Summer Nights Tour featuring four hard hitting acts will visit the Ruoff Music Center in Noblesville this June.

TLC, Shaggy, En Vogue and Sean Kingston are all part of the tour.

TLC, the girl group formed in 1990 with hits like "Waterfalls", "No Scrubs" and "Creep" will headline the tour.

Jamaican reggae musician Shaggy, with hits like "It Wasn't Me", "Angel" and "Boombastic" will be direct support.

Tickets for the June 24 show go on sale March 17 at 10 a.m. through LiveNation.