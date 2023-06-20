Where to watch fireworks for the Fourth of July 2023 in central Indiana

The Fourth of July is nearing quick.

Here's a list of parades, festivals, and celebrations happening this Independence Day.

Bartholomew County



Fireworks at CERAland - Ceraland Park has live music, food and drink vendors, and a firework show at dusk. There is a $10 parking entry fee.

Boone County



Whitestown Independence Day Celebration - On July 3 Eagle Church will host festivities until the fireworks at dusk. There is a kid’s zone with inflatables that will be ticketed.

Zionsville Lion Club Fourth of July - Starting at 10 p.m. on July 4 fireworks will be launched in Zionsville Lions Park. Parking begins at 4 p.m. for $8 per vehicle. The event begins at 5 p.m. which food and entertainment.

Boone County Fourth of July - Festivities begin in Memorial Park at 1 p.m. on July 4 with a parade followed by several events and entertainment. Fireworks conclude the night at 10 p.m.

Cass County



Walton July 4th Festival - It concludes with a firework show at dusk near the Lewis Cass High School.

Decatur County



Decatur County Parks and Rec will host a fireworks show at 402 E. North Street. The show begins at 9 p.m. on July 3.

Fountain County



Covington Fourth of July Celebration - A celebration from June 29 to July 4 at Covington City Park. Different events daily and purchasable wristbands for rides at $20. Their fireworks display begins at 10 p.m. on July 4.

Hamilton County



Spark!Fishers - Events begin in downtown Fishers on June 20 with the big celebration on June 24 concluding in a street fair, parade and aerial show. Activities on Saturday require wristbands that can be purchased ahead of time for $3 or $5 day of.

Symphony on the Prairie: Star-spangled symphony - A recurring show from June 30- July 3. Starting at 8 p.m. the symphony will play until the fireworks finale launched at 9:45 p.m.

Lights over Morse Lake Festival - Festivities will be all day at throughout Cicero from June 30 - July 4 with fireworks on the fourth set to begin at 10 p.m. shot over Morse Reservoir. The best location for viewing is the intersection of Main and Buckeye St

Carmelfest Fireworks - Starting at 9:45 p.m. on July 4, fireworks will be launched from Badger Field, West Park, and Industrial Drive. The festival will run from 1 - 10 p.m. on July 3 and Noon - 10 p.m. on July 4.

Westfield Rocks the Fourth - Starting at 10 p.m. on July 4 fireworks will be launched in Grand Park. Festivities begin at 3 p.m.

Noblesville Fourth of July Parade and Fireworks Festival - Starting at 10 p.m. on July 4 fireworks will be launched from Forest Park. The festival begins at Forest Park at 6 p.m. There will be a parade in downtown Noblesville at 4 p.m.

FISHERS

At 10 p.m. fireworks will be launched from Holland Park, Geist Waterfront Park and south of the Geist Marina



Hendricks County



Avon Night at the Park - Avon will host a fireworks show at dark at Avon Town Hall Park on Saturday, July 1. The festivities begin at 6 p.m.

Pittsboro Freedom Celebration - On July 4, a parade down Main Street and into Scamahorn Park begins at 2 with other festivities in the park and a firework show at 10 p.m.

Brownsburg Lions Club 4th of July Extravaganza - The Brownsburg Lions Club, Town of Brownsburg and Brownsburg Parks & Recreation will team up again to host the annual 4th of July Extravaganza beginning on June 29 and running daily through July 4 at Arbuckle Acres Park. Following a concert by the Indianapolis Jazz Orchestra at Brownsburg Town Hall, a fireworks show will begin.

Food Trucks and Fireworks - On July 4, the Danville Community High School parking lot will host entertainment and games with a firework show at 10 p.m. Festivities begin at 6 p.m.

Fourth of July Fireworks Extravaganza - The celebration at Hummel Park begins at 5 concluding the night with one of the largest fireworks displays in Central Indiana.

Johnson County



Greenwood Freedom Festival - On June 24 the city will host a parade, different booths, live music, and a firework display to conclude the night at 10 p.m. at Craig Park.

Red, White & Blueberry Festival at Mallow Run - From July 1 - 3, Mallow Run Winery’s blueberry wine and blueberry hard cider will debut, plus food trucks and music. Saturday's event is 6 to 9 p.m. and features music from Sounds of Summer at 6 p.m. and a fireworks finale. Sunday’s music features Indy Annies from 2 to 5 p.m. There is a $10 per car charge on Saturday after 5 p.m.

Franklin Firecracker Festival - On July 3, downtown Franklin will have food vendors, entertainment, fireworks and more. The festival kicks off with food trucks and a beer garden starting at 2 p.m. Fireworks conclude the day of events at 10:10 p.m.

Marion County



Downtown Indy Fourth of July Fireworks - Starting at 10 p.m. on July 4 fireworks will be launched from 500 North Meridian that will be visible throughout the center of the city.

52nd Annual Meredith Smith Memorial Firework show - Starting at 10 p.m. July 3, the fireworks will be visible throughout Broad Ripple

All American Day in the Park - On July 3 in Sarah T Bolton Park there will be family-friendly entertainment and fireworks beginning at dusk. Fireworks begin around 10 p.m.

Independence Day celebration with the Indians - Home games every Friday during the season concludes with a firework display but on July 4 following their game against the Memphis Redbirds there will be a special celebration.

City of Lawrence 4th Fest - On July 4, the Lawrence Community Park will host activities and entertainment starting at 10 a.m. until their fireworks show at 10 p.m.

Monroe County



Monroe County Fairgrounds Fireworks - On June 30 they kick off their fair with a firework display. Gates open at 6 p.m. and the show begins at dusk. Donations are asked, but otherwise the show is free.

Ellettsville Fireworks Display - On July 8, fireworks will be launched at dusk from the Edgewood High School Cross Country area behind the high school and middle school.

Lake Lemon Independence Day Celebration - On July 3 Lake Lemon hosts their annual celebration. The entrance fee is $25. All money goes toward the Lake Lemon Conservancy Fund.

Montgomery County



Food Trucks & Fireworks at Milligan Park - On July 4 celebrations begin at 7 p.m. and end with the fireworks show at 10 p.m.

Morgan County



Martinsville 4th of July Fireworks - Free concerts start in Jimmy Nash City Park at 6 p.m. with fireworks at approximately 10 p.m.

Mooresville Fireworks Celebration - On the fourth, fireworks will be set off around dusk at Pioneer Park. Music from Tastes Like Chicken, Blue River Band and Rose O'Neal begins at 6 p.m.

Putnam County



Lincoln Park Speedway Fireworks - June 24 is the Annual Fireworks Spectacular at Lincoln Park Speedway. Gates begin to open at 3 p.m. and tickets begin at $25.

White County



Fireworks Over Freeman - On July 1 at 6:30 p.m. boarding of the Madam Carroll begins to bring spectators onto the water to enjoy the firework display. Tickets are $30 and free for children under 2.

Indiana Beach 4th of July Fireworks - The amusement parks biggest show is set for July 4 at 10 p.m. Admission to Indiana Beach starts at $39.99.

Firework Safety Tips

Fireworks are dangerous to people and animals and can even put property at risk.

The U.S. Fire Administration recommends the safest way to handle fireworks is to not handle them at all. They recommend instead leaving it to the professionals and attend your local firework festival.

But if you opt-out of the festival and put on a home display, remember to adhere to safety standards and other recommendations from officials:



Never allow young children to play with fireworks. Try to keep them a safe distance away when ignited.

Avoid buying fireworks that are not from professional vendors and never purchase illegal fireworks.

Never re-light or try and pick up a firework that has not fully ignited.

Do not put any part of your body directly over a firework. Keep your distance after ignition.

Keep a source of water handy in case of a fire or mishap.

Light only one firework at a time and never light them indoors.

Even the use of sparklers can pose a threat so be cautious with young kids.

Before you use them make sure to check your local laws about fireworks.

If you're communities fireworks show is not listed, sending requests for information or additions to wrtvwebstaff@wrtv.com.