WWE announces Royal Rumble 2025 in Indianapolis, future Wrestlemania

INDIANAPOLIS — On Monday, WWE and the Indiana Sports Corp made the news of the 2025 Royal Rumble coming to Indianapolis.

In a joint press release, WWE, part of TKO Group Holdings, and the Indiana Sports Corp announced the Feb. 1 event at Lucas Oil Stadium.

The announcement also comes with the plan for Indianapolis to eventually host a 2-night Wrestlemania event and a 2-night SummerSlam event in the future.

“We are excited to bring this groundbreaking partnership to Indianapolis and our state,” said Patrick Talty, President of Indiana Sports Corp. “For over four decades, our city’s sports strategy has brought in millions of visitors and priceless hours of international brand-building media coverage. This partnership with WWE continues to push that strategy forward in new and exciting ways. We look forward to welcoming the WWE Universe to our community and state and showing them all that Indy has to offer.”

The events will come with arena shows in Indianapolis, Ft. Wayne and Evansville.

“Indianapolis is a fantastic city for major events and we’re excited to invite the WWE Universe to Lucas Oil Stadium for Royal Rumble in 2025, and a future SummerSlam and WrestleMania,” said Chris Legentil, WWE EVP, Talent Relations & Head of Communications at WWE. “Patrick and the team at Indiana Sports Corp have done a phenomenal job bolstering local economics and tourism, and we’re proud to partner with them to shine a light on the great state of Indiana.”

According to the press release, WrestleMania, SummerSlam and Royal Rumble have a combined economic impact of more than $300 million, as the events bring hundreds of thousands of people into the host city from all 50 states and dozens of countries throughout the world.

The Hoosier Dome in downtown Indianapolis hosted Wrestlemania VIII in 1992.