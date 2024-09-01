Watch Now
Fall Festivals happening around central Indiana in 2024

New Palestine getting ready for Fall Festival
INDIANAPOLIS — There are plenty of festivals happening in central Indiana this fall season with activities for the whole family.

WRTV has made a list of festivals and events happening around Indianapolis this fall.

September 25 – October 31: Indianapolis ZooBoo

The Indianapolis Zoo will be offering Halloween themed activities for families from 2-7 p.m. on Wednesdays, Thursdays and Sundays, and from 2-9 p.m. on Fridays and Saturdays.

Attendees can enjoy Bat Alley, Trick-or-Treat Trail, Roller Ghoster, Scarecrow Photo Safari, and more. New this year is Spooky & Mysterious Leeward Manor.

ZooBoo is free for Zoo members and included with regular admission.

September 29 – November 2: Harvest Nights at Newfields

The fifth annual fall festival held in the Garden at Newfields is said to be “spooky, not scary.”

There will be food, drinks, glowing jack-o-lanterns, the Pumpkin Patch of Peril, the Ghost Train, Mischief Manor and more.

Tickets need to be purchased ahead of time, and prices vary depending on the day.

October 3 – October 27: Conner Prairie’s Headless Horseman Festival

The festival is held every Thursday through Sunday from 5-10 p.m.

Guests can take a haunted hayride, go through a corn field maze, ride carnival rides, play in bounce houses, listen to live music and more.

Admission for the general public is $26, and free for members. The hayride is $10 for both members and nonmembers.

October 5: Germanfest

Athenaeum’s 16th annual GermanFest will be held at 401 E Michigan St. from 12-6 p.m.

It’s the biggest festival to celebrate German heritage in culture in the state of Indiana. Guests can enjoy German food, drinks, music, games, arts and crafts, a brat eating contest and more.

General Admission tickets are $15 for adults and $10 for children. Day-of prices increase to $25 for adults and $15 for children. Kids ages 3 and under are free but require a ticket.

October 5: Hendricks County International Festival

The free event is being held from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Shops of Perry Crossing in Plainfield.

There will be food trucks, live music, traditional attire and educational from 20 different countries.

October 10 – October 20: Heartland International Film Festival

There will be dozens of films shown at the 33rd annual film festival.

Movie-goers can catch the films in-person at five Indy locations, including Kan Kan Cinema and Brasserie, Living Room Theater, and Newfields.

October 10 – October 31: Children’s Museum Guild’s Haunted House – Witch Way Road Trip

There are two versions of the annual haunted house held at the Children’s Museum of Indianapolis.

Hays & Sons Friendly Hours is centered around fun and keeps the lights on. The hours are as follows:

  • Tuesdays: 10 a.m.–3 p.m.
  • Wednesdays: 10 a.m.–3 p.m. and 3:30 p.m.–6:30 p.m.
  • Thursdays: 10 a.m.–3 p.m.
  • Fridays: 10 a.m.–3 p.m.
  • Saturdays: 10 a.m.–3 p.m.
  • Sundays: noon–5 p.m.

AAA Frightening Hours is a scarier version of the haunted house with spooky music and very minimal lighting. It runs Thursday through Saturday from 4 p.m. to 9 p.m.
For both versions of the haunted house, tickets are $9 for the general public of $8 for members.

October 18: Monster Mash

This is a free Halloween event for kids at Craig Park in Greenwood from 6 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.

There will be trick-or-treating, a hayride, bounce houses, food and more.

VIP tickets for early admission, a photo-op in a hot air balloon, the hayride and a hot dog are $10 a person and are on a first come first served basis.

October 19 – October 20: Hoosier Fall Festival

This is a free event at the Johnson County Fairgrounds from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. each day.

There will be live entertainment, activities for kids, character meet-and-greets, trick-or-treating, a petting zoo and over 200 vendors.

October 19 – October 26: Irvington Halloween Festival

The 78th annual Irvington Halloween Festival will offer a week of spooky events leading up to the street fair on October 26.

The week of activities will include a kid’s zone, beer garden, art, battle of the bands, costume contest, pumpkin carving, food trucks, music and more.

Planning an event that we don't have listed? Send details to news@WRTV.com

