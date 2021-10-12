Watch
Fall Fun File: Pumpkin patches, corn mazes and apple orchards to visit near you

Here's your ultimate fall guide for Autumn 2021 in Central Indiana.
Lauren Casey/WRTV Photo
Despite the hardships of the COVID-19 pandemic and two devastating frosts this spring, the owners of Apple Works in Trafalagar are optimistic about the future of the longtime agritourism destination in Johnson County. Owner Sarah Brown and her husband say the fall season is still busy as ever.
Posted at 4:12 PM, Oct 12, 2021
and last updated 2021-10-12 16:12:09-04

INDIANAPOLIS — The leaves are starting to change and the weather is finally cooling down.

There is so much fun to be had outdoors during the fall season. That fun includes pumpkin patches, corn mazes and apple orchards.

Here's a map to help you find the right venue for you in central Indiana.

Apple = Apple Orchard
Pumpkin = Pumpkin Patch
Corn = Corn Maze
Leaf = At least two of the three activities mentioned above.

