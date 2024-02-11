Gen Con returning to Indianapolis this summer, badges to go on sale Sunday

INDIANAPOLIS — The largest tabletop gaming convention in North America is returning to Indianapolis this summer and badges will go on sale Sunday.

Gen Con will take place Aug. 1-4 at the Indiana Convention Center, Lucas Oil Stadium and surrounding downtown hotels.

The convention will offer thousands of ticketed in-person events, a sold-out Exhibit Hall and an outdoor Block Party featuring the Sun King Beer Garden, dozens of food trucks and live entertainment.

Badges will go on sale Sunday, Feb. 11 at 12 p.m. Here is a detailed list of badge prices:



Four-Day badge: $143

Thursday badge: $74

Friday badge: $74

Saturday badge: $90

Sunday badge: $18

Trade Day badge: $243

"We can't wait to welcome back our amazing community from all over the world and celebrate The Best Four Days in Gaming together," David Hoppe, the President of Gen Con, said. "We are also excited to celebrate the 50th anniversary of Dungeons and Dragons as we gather tens of thousands of gamers, cosplayers, and tabletop fans again for another unforgettable four-day extravaganza this August."

