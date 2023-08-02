Gen Con returns to Indianapolis this week. Here’s what to expect.

INDIANAPOLIS — The biggest tabletop gaming convention, Gen Con, is returning to Indianapolis this week.

From Thursday through Sunday, more than 60,000 people will visit Indianapolis for the convention.

Gamers and pop culture fans can participate in thousands of events, including board games, card games, entertainment and a wide variety of activities.

One vendor that will be at Gen Con is FanRoll. They create dice and accessories for Dungeons & Dragons and other tabletop games.

FanRoll has made some exclusive items that will be available at the convention this week.

To purchase a 4-day or single-day badge for Gen Con, click here.

