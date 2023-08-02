Watch Now
Entertainment

Actions

Gen Con returns to Indianapolis this week. Here’s what to expect.

Posted at 7:54 PM, Aug 02, 2023
and last updated 2023-08-02 19:54:24-04

INDIANAPOLIS — The biggest tabletop gaming convention, Gen Con, is returning to Indianapolis this week.

From Thursday through Sunday, more than 60,000 people will visit Indianapolis for the convention.

Gamers and pop culture fans can participate in thousands of events, including board games, card games, entertainment and a wide variety of activities.

One vendor that will be at Gen Con is FanRoll. They create dice and accessories for Dungeons & Dragons and other tabletop games.

FanRoll has made some exclusive items that will be available at the convention this week.

To purchase a 4-day or single-day badge for Gen Con, click here.

For more information on FanRoll and what to expect at Gen Con, watch the video above.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

CLICK HERE