Goo Goo Dolls to perform in Indianapolis in Aug. 2025

J Pat Carter/AP
John Rzeznik of the Goo Goo Dolls performs at the Orange Bowl NCAA college football game in Miami, Monday, Jan. 3, 2011. Stanford defeated Virginia Tech 40-12.(AP Photo/J Pat Carter)
INDIANAPOLIS — The Goo Goo Dolls announced a 2025 tour, and they’ll be stopping in Indianapolis in the summer.

The Grammy-nominated rock band will be performing at Everwise Amphitheater at White River State Park on Friday, Aug. 15, 2025, as part of their Summer Anthem Tour.

The Goo Goo Dolls will be performing songs from their 2022 album Chaos in Bloom along with other hits from their discography, including their global hit, Iris.

Pre-sale will be held on Thursday, Nov. 21 from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m., and the general sale will begin Friday, Nov. 22 at 10 a.m.

Those interested can purchase tickets on Ticketmaster.

