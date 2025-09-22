Harry Styles runs Berlin Marathon in under 3 hours

English singer and songwriter Harry Styles ran the Berlin Marathon in under three hours on Sunday.

Organizers confirmed to The Associated Press that Styles took part. Local newspaper Der Tagesspiegel was the first to report his participation.

The 31-year-old former member of the One Direction boy band was among some 55,000 runners taking part in the race on what is widely regarded as the fastest marathon track in the world.

Styles – using the pseudonym Sted Sarandos and wearing a headband and sunglasses – completed the route in 2 hours, 59 minutes, 13 seconds. A sub-3-hour marathon is a coveted mark for many marathon runners.

Der Tagesspiegel reported that Styles was already spotted running in Berlin in preparation for Sunday’s race.

Styles was in a photo at the finish with Richard Whitehead, a two-time gold medal winner over 200 meters at the Paralympic Games. Whitehead, who is on a quest to run 20 marathons this year, posted the photo on Instagram.

Styles' debut album, “Harry Styles,” topped the album charts in the U.S., Britain and several other countries, while the second, “Fine Line,” appeared in 2019 and included the Grammy-winning “Watermelon Sugar.”