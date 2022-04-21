Watch
Heard's lawyer focuses on Depp's texts: 'Let's burn Amber'

JIM LO SCALZO / POOL/AP
US actor Johnny Depp stands at court breaks during the 50 million US dollar Depp vs Heard defamation trial at the Fairfax County Circuit Court in Fairfax, Virginia, USA, 21 April 2022. Johnny Depp's 50 million US dollar defamation lawsuit against Amber Heard that started on 10 April is expected to last five or six weeks.
Posted at 3:07 PM, Apr 21, 2022
and last updated 2022-04-21 15:07:14-04

Attorneys for actor Amber Heard have resumed their cross-examination of her ex-husband, Johnny Depp, in a Virginia courtroom.

On Thursday morning, they focused on the copious drug and alcohol use of the "Pirates of the Caribbean" star as well as texts he sent to a friend about wanting to kill and defile his then-wife.

Her lawyers referenced the actor's history of trashing hotel rooms and him smashing a bathroom light fixture while arguing with Heard.

Depp is pursuing a libel suit against Heard over allegations that he abused her.

Depp has testified that Heard was the aggressor in the relationship and that he never physically or sexually assaulted her.

Heard's lawyers argue that Depp can't deny what happened because he was often drunk and high on drugs to the point of blacking out.

During Thursday's trial, Heard's attorneys presented July 2013 text messages between Depp and his friend actor Paul Bettany, in which Depp said that he "pounded and displayed ugly colors to Amber on a recent journey."

Heard's lawyers also referenced a text message Depp sent Bettany later on in 2013 that said, “Let’s burn Amber!!!”

In response, Bettany replied back, “Having thought it through I don’t think we should burn Amber.”

Depp then texts back, “Let’s drown her before we burn her!!! I will (expletive) her burnt corpse afterwards to make sure she’s dead.”

Depp apologized to the jury on Tuesday for the explicit language he used, telling them that “in the heat of the pain I was feeling, I went to dark places.”

