Heartland Film: Oscar nominated films first seen in Indy

INDIANAPOLIS — Each year the road to the Oscars runs through Indiana. Heartland Film says that’s because of two festivals they hold honoring these films that gain nominations.

“A lot of people may not think about the movies when they think of Indiana, but you really get this intimate experience unlike a big industry festival,” said Greg Sorvig, the artistic director for Heartland Film.

Every year, Heartland Film hosts the Indy Shorts International Film Festival and the Heartland International Film Festival.

“We bring together a mix of the big Oscar contenders, award season contenders that will be played at Venice, Telluride, and Toronto and we’re among the first festivals in the world after those fests to play a lot of those movies,” said Serving.

As artistic director, Sorvig oversees the films they show.

“So, we have thousands of movies coming through the submission platform. Finding those diamonds in the rough that come in is very special, films that our team believes in,” said Serving.

The Indy Shorts Film Festival is also an Oscar qualifying festival.

“Which is like a Wonka golden ticket. A film wins a grand prize here, they’re automatically on the early list,” said Sorvig.

Three shorts shown at the festival have received Oscar nominations. They are Barber of Little Rock, Nǎi Nai & Wài Pó, and Ninety-Five Sense.

“A milestone too we had with the Barber of Little Rock, not only did that film get nominated, it world premiered at Indy Shorts right here in Indianapolis,” said Sorvig.

In total, 11 films honored by Heartland Film are nominated for 35 Oscars. The others on the list are Oppenheimer, Rustin, The Color Purple, Anatomy of a Fall, The Holdovers, Four Daughters, and Perfect Days.

Thursday night, Heartland Film is hosting Fort Shorts where people can watch some of the nominated short films. That start at 7 p.m.

To find out more about the festivals, click here.

The Oscars will be on WRTV Sunday night at 7 p.m.