Indianapolis couple to pitch their business to ABC’s 'Shark Tank' Friday night

INDIANAPOLIS — On Friday night, viewers will find out if an Indianapolis couple, who launched a business venture to comfort children, will strike a deal with the Sharks on ABC’s 'Shark Tank.'

Amanda and Danny Seibert pitched a product called ‘Mama, Sing My Song’ on the hit program.

Provided

'Mama, Sing My Song' creates custom songs for children using their names, characteristics and traits to help comfort them and put them to sleep.

The unique, tailor-made songs are recorded and saved in electronic devices and placed inside stuffed animals.

Provided

Amanda says the company started on a night when she could not figure out how to calm her daughter down.

“I made a little song with her name in it, and I sang the song to her. It worked. She stopped crying,” Amanda said. “As she grew, she would say to me, ‘Mama, sing my song,’ which of course led to the name of the company.”

Provided

Now the idea has blossomed into a company to share with other families around the world.

The couple works out of their home on the north side of Indianapolis. They fill orders through their website.

Amanda says her family has been working with the 'Shark Tank' producers for about a year now between filling out paperwork, doing interviews, making pitches and meeting with the Sharks.

Provided

“I had no idea the amount of time, effort and energy that goes into preparing for the show,” Amanda said. “It was really amazing just to be part of the whole journey.”

She hopes to get a deal to expand 'Mama, Sing My Song' and take it to the next level.

Catch what happens tonight as 'Shark Tank' airs at 8 p.m. on WRTV.