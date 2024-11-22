‘13 FIRES’: One family’s story of resilience amid turmoil along Indiana Avenue

INDIANAPOLIS — Indiana Avenue's history runs deep, not just for the city of Indianapolis but also for generations of Black Hoosiers who are connected to the area.

Through prosperity and turmoil, the story of Indiana Avenue is one of resilience.

Resiliency is a theme on display in an upcoming play at The District Theatre called, “13 FIRES.” Written by Curtis K. Rogers, “13 FIRES” tells the story of a family who called The Avenue home in 1956.

“It's set during that time, and it talks about the neighborhood and what happened to that robust neighborhood in that time,” Tshana Mimms said.

Director Eric Washington says the play has a clear message.

WRTV

“The main message that we wanted to portray is exactly what Curtis [Rogers] wrote, and it's just that even in times of turmoil, resilience still stood,” Washington said. “The family reminisces on where they came from, how things were, how The Avenue was.”

The production is sponsored by The Mellon Foundation and produced by Black Light Training & Development.

WRTV

“Black Light is something that is so beneficial for anyone who's looking to get into the arts here in Indianapolis,” Washington said.

“13 FIRES” runs from November 29 through December 1. Click here to learn more.