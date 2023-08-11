Watch Now
EntertainmentInside Indy

Actions

4 days left to submit auditions for Carmel’s ‘Midtown’s Got Talent’

Posted at 10:35 PM, Aug 10, 2023
and last updated 2023-08-10 22:35:54-04

CARMEL — There is still time to submit a video audition for the fourth annual Midtown’s Got Talent, which is a music talent competition at Midtown Plaza in Carmel.

Judges are looking for talented and entertaining vocalists and musicians, ages 10 and older, with stage presence and charisma. Contestants can win up to $500 in cash prizes.

Auditions must be submitted by Saturday, Aug. 14. The competition will be held from Aug. 25 to Aug. 27.

For more information on Midtown’s Got Talent, watch the video above. Submit auditions on their website.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
WRTV shares the stories behind Indy's many people, happenings, businesses, restaurants, and venues in the area.

Inside Indy

What is Inside Indy?

With Inside Indy, WRTV is hoping to bring you connection with your community, in-depth conversations, and hidden gems right in your city.

Send us a message!