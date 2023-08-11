4 days left to submit auditions for Carmel’s ‘Midtown’s Got Talent’

CARMEL — There is still time to submit a video audition for the fourth annual Midtown’s Got Talent, which is a music talent competition at Midtown Plaza in Carmel.

Judges are looking for talented and entertaining vocalists and musicians, ages 10 and older, with stage presence and charisma. Contestants can win up to $500 in cash prizes.

Auditions must be submitted by Saturday, Aug. 14. The competition will be held from Aug. 25 to Aug. 27.

For more information on Midtown’s Got Talent, watch the video above. Submit auditions on their website.