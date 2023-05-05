500 by 500: Big Brothers Big Sisters driven to recruit more mentors

INDIANAPOLIS — Big Brothers Big Sisters of Central Indiana is hoping to get 500 “Bigs” to sign up to be mentors by the Indy 500 on May 28.

The organization says there are more than a thousand kids waiting for a bigs here in Central Indiana.

Those interested in becoming a mentor must be at least 19 years old, and also must pass a background check. The yearlong commitment requires bigs to meet with their littles 2 to 4 times each month.

Inside Indy recently spoke to several Big Brothers Big Sisters Matches of the Year here in central Indiana.

Match of the Year: Aerail & Maggie

WRTV

Aerail remembers her first impression of her big, Maggie Pollard, like it was yesterday.

“Who is this white woman,” Aerail said.

The pair was matched in November 2015, and while they’re all smiles today, their initial relationship was a different story.

“Aerail did not like me our first 2 years together,” Pollard said. “But now, over time, we’re family.”

It was a journey that took time. But as each of their families began to intermingle, Pollard and Aerail's relationship blossomed. Aerail was even a bridesmaid at Pollard’s wedding.

“I have three moms,” Aerail said.

“Aerail has made my life so much better,” Pollard said. “It’s been an honor to be in her life and a part of her life these last few years, and now for a lifetime.”