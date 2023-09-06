INSIDE INDY | Here's what to expect at 56th annual Penrod Arts Fair

INDIANAPOLIS — WRTV's Megan Shinn got an inside look at what you can expect at the 56th annual Penrod Arts Fair and 10th Annual Evening with Penrod returning to Newfields this September.

Evening with Penrod will kick off on Friday, Sept. 8, from 6 p.m. to 11 p.m. The Penrod Arts Fair will be held the following day on Saturday, Sept. 9, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tickets are on sale now.

Proceeds from ticket sales directly benefit the central Indiana arts community through The Penrod Society’s generous grants.

