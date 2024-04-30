‘A feast for the senses’ Don’t miss Indy Shakes’ fresh take on Julius Caesar

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indianapolis Shakespeare Company, or Indy Shakes, is switching things up for the month of May.

The theater company, which is typically housed at the Taggart Memorial Amphitheatre at Riverside Park, will be taking its production of Julius Caesar inside the Frank & Katrina Basile Theatre at the Phoenix Theatre Cultural Centre.

“My producing partner Zack Rosing and I were brought in for this production to do something a little bigger, a little louder, a little splashier this year,” Zack Neiditch said. “So we're doing something a little different.”

The duo will help tell the classic story in a unique way.

“We've cut some of the language down,” Neiditch said. “It's only two hours.”

Indy Shakes

Guests can expect a multi-sensory experience.

“There's lots of music, great costumes, really great lights, live projections,” Neiditch said. “It's a feast for the senses.”

Julius Caesar runs May 2-19. Tickets can be purchased here.