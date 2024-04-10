Acclaimed singer to headline community cabaret fundraising effort

INDIANAPOLIS — Magic Thread Cabaret managing director Tom Alvarez has produced cabaret shows in central Indiana for the last 10 years. But doing so comes at a cost.

“Like most not-for-profits, we're always raising funds to operate,” Alvarez said. “Fortunately, a major entertainer agreed to take time from his national tour to stop in Indianapolis and do this benefit for us.”

That entertainer, who's been dubbed, "America's new romantic singing sensation," is Anthony Nunziata.

“It’s really a big deal that someone of his caliber would agree to do this for a small not-for-profit organization,” Alvarez said. “He understands what we're doing to showcase local cabaret talent.”

Indianapolis native and cabaret singer Norman Lasiter is slated to open for Nunziata. Lasiter spent three decades pursuing a career in New York City, Palm Springs, and Las Angeles. Lasiter moved back to the Circle City a several years ago and returned to the stage in 2023 with a show called “Gray Pride.” But for Lasiter, cabaret is personal.

“I love the intimacy of it,” Lasiter said. “It's essentially a show often about your own life, and stories and songs that means something to you personally, and getting to present that in an intimate setting where you can connect with people.”

“An Evening with Anthony Nunziata,” will be Saturday, April 20 at 7:30 p.m. inside the Basile Theatre at the Historic Athenaeum in Indianapolis.

WRTV's Marc Mullins will emcee the event.