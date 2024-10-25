Affordable family fun is a staple of Lark Ranch

GREENFIELD — Like many small businesses, Lark Ranch is rooted in humble beginnings.

“We started with field trips, one slide, and hot dogs in a crock pot,” Kyle Clark said. “And here we are now.”

WRTV

The Lark family now operates family fun locations across Indiana including Lanesville, Loogootee, Greenfield, and Shoals.

“We like to call ourselves the ultimate fall experience,” Lark said. “We have train rides, amusement rides, jump pillows, pedal go-karts, lots of fun stuff for kids of all ages.”

WRTV

With a few exceptions, general admission includes access to most of the attractions, such as the amusement rides, slides, and corn maze.

“You can come get lost in the maze,” Lark said. “If you're there all night, we will send a search party out for you.”

If mobility is a concern, Lark Ranch has plenty of paved paths and leisurely attractions like the fan-favorite train ride.

WRTV

“That's always a popular attraction with all the kids and grandparents seem to like that as well,” Lark said. "I think it's just a unique thing. You don't see them [in] a lot of places, and people don't expect to see something like that in a place like this."

One thing visitors can expect is a wide variety of food options.

“You can get your fresh sweet corn, chicken on a stick, pizza, funnel cakes, kettle corn, all the typical fun fair food,” Lark said.

WRTV

If you’re interested in visiting Lark Ranch, you’ll want to do so quickly as their season ends this month. Click here to learn more.