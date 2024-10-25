Watch Now
EntertainmentInside Indy

Actions

Affordable family fun is a staple of Lark Ranch

The Lark family operates family fun locations across Indiana including Lanesville, Loogootee, Greenfield, and Shoals.
Screen Shot 2024-10-25 at 4.11.57 PM.jpg
Screen Shot 2024-10-25 at 4.12.05 PM.jpg
Screen Shot 2024-10-25 at 4.11.30 PM.jpg
Screen Shot 2024-10-25 at 4.11.24 PM.jpg
Screen Shot 2024-10-25 at 4.11.36 PM.jpg
Posted

GREENFIELD — Like many small businesses, Lark Ranch is rooted in humble beginnings.

“We started with field trips, one slide, and hot dogs in a crock pot,” Kyle Clark said. “And here we are now.”

Screen Shot 2024-10-25 at 4.11.30 PM.jpg

The Lark family now operates family fun locations across Indiana including Lanesville, Loogootee, Greenfield, and Shoals.

“We like to call ourselves the ultimate fall experience,” Lark said. “We have train rides, amusement rides, jump pillows, pedal go-karts, lots of fun stuff for kids of all ages.”

Screen Shot 2024-10-25 at 4.11.36 PM.jpg

With a few exceptions, general admission includes access to most of the attractions, such as the amusement rides, slides, and corn maze.

“You can come get lost in the maze,” Lark said. “If you're there all night, we will send a search party out for you.”

If mobility is a concern, Lark Ranch has plenty of paved paths and leisurely attractions like the fan-favorite train ride.

Screen Shot 2024-10-25 at 4.12.14 PM.jpg

“That's always a popular attraction with all the kids and grandparents seem to like that as well,” Lark said. "I think it's just a unique thing. You don't see them [in] a lot of places, and people don't expect to see something like that in a place like this."

One thing visitors can expect is a wide variety of food options.

“You can get your fresh sweet corn, chicken on a stick, pizza, funnel cakes, kettle corn, all the typical fun fair food,” Lark said.

Screen Shot 2024-10-25 at 4.12.28 PM.jpg

If you’re interested in visiting Lark Ranch, you’ll want to do so quickly as their season ends this month. Click here to learn more.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
WRTV shares the stories behind Indy's many people, happenings, businesses, restaurants, and venues in the area.

Inside Indy

What is Inside Indy?

With Inside Indy, WRTV is hoping to bring you connection with your community, in-depth conversations, and hidden gems right in your city.

Send us a message!