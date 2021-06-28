Agave & Rye's tequila and bourbon hall opening in downtown Indianapolis this fall

INDIANAPOLIS — A tequila and bourbon hall will be opening in the downtown Indianapolis CityWay neighborhood come fall.

Agave & Rye is slated to open its ninth location off of Delaware Street, across from The Alexander Hotel.

The Kentucky-based tequila and bourbon hall was first opened by independent restaurateurs Yavonne and Wade Sarbe in 2018. The duo's multiple locations are known to guests as having an eclectic vibe with an "urban grunge" feel.

The restaurant's menu offers street tacos, like "The Crown Jewel”, featuring truffle mac n’ cheese and lobster, and the “Swipe Right," featuring honey lime grilled chicken, sweet & spicy bacon and aged white cheddar.

As a tequila and bourbon hall, Agave & Rye offers an assortment of both traditional and modern craft cocktails, that includes its Jalapeño Pineapple Margaritas, Mango Habanero and Bourbon Slushees.

“Agave & Rye is built with heart and passion,” Sarber stated in a release to WRTV. “We truly feel we’ve created an escape, and we’ve started calling Agave & Rye a ‘playground’. We’re creating something that causes guests to want to leave their homes to experience something amazing and one-of-a-kind.”

An exact opening date was not initially made available at the time of this report.