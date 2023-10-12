Anderson man competes in national mullet competition

INDIANAPOLIS — When John Poor participated in the USA Mullet Championship in July, he knew the competition would be fierce.

“Honestly, I thought I was gonna just be on stage for the few minutes and come back off,” Poor said.

WRTV Mullet competition at the Indiana State Fair

But Poor, who goes by the nickname “Uncle Jesse,” was named the winner, collecting a $500 prize and a spot in the USA Mullet Chmpaionship's Top 25 Mane Event, which is currently underway. Donations will go to Jared Allen's Homes For Wounded Warriors.

"I hope that even if somebody doesn't vote for me, they do donate to Jared Allen's [Homes For Wounded Warriors], because that's what it's all about for me,” Poor said. “They risked it all for all of us.”

John Poor

The mullet is nothing new to Poor who has rocked the hairstyle for much of his life. When asked if Billy Ray Cyrus was the inspiration for his mullet, poor said, “Billy Ray wishes that he was the reason why, but I had mine before he had his.”

Poor says there were two points in his life in which he was mullet free.

“I lost mine when I went to the military, and I had colon cancer 2012,” Poor said.

Now in remission, Poor says he’s focused on living life to the fullest.

“I feel like I look better in a mullet. I like it better, and so does my girlfriend," Poor said.