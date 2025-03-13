Ashes into art: How an Indy artist is making meaningful memorials

INDIANAPOLIS — Abstract artist Amy Rottmann knows some people think using ashes in her artworks can be a little weird.

“The first couple I did were family, so I think that helped me slowly get into it and not be weirded out because I loved these people,” Rottmann said. “These people were a big part of my life.”

People including Rottmann’s father.

WRTV

“I lost my father from COVID in 2020,” Rottmann said. “He was a guitar player [and] a showman. Before he passed away, I was going to have a show at the Murphy Art Center.”

It was Rottmann’s first show.

“He was excited to go,” Rottmann said. “He was excited to see my art.”

Unfortunately, Rottmann’s father died before the show. But as fate would have it, he still made an appearance.

“Oddly enough, I got his picture done in time,” Rottmann said. “He was actually there. It was a surreal thing the way it all laid out.”

WRTV

Rottmann incorporated her father’s ashes into a painting of a Telecaster guitar.

“His ashes are actually in the pickguard,” Rottmann said. “I know Dad would be proud of me.”

The process unlocked a new dimension to Rottmann’s artistic outlet.

WRTV

“That really triggered an emotional response to my art that I hadn't really experienced before,” Rottmann said. “People have always liked my art, but when you add the emotional element of someone's ashes or a pet's ashes, actually in the painting, that just created a whole new feeling for me as an artist.”

It’s a feeling Rottmann is now sharing with families across the country.

WRTV

“It just captures my heart every time I do it,” Rottmann said. “What's really cool about it too, is you can touch it. A lot of people have ashes on their mantle. They can touch the urn, but it's not really the same.”

While some artists incorporate ashes throughout their paintings, Rottmann is intentional about where she places them in her works.

“This is placing about a tablespoon of ashes within whatever area we come up with for the design of the piece,” Rottmann said. “[The client] can walk by and touch it, blow it a kiss, whatever, it just it creates such an emotional feeling.”

WRTV

Feelings to help fill the void left behind when a loved one passes.

“It brings the emotions forward,” Rottmann said.

Click here to learn more about Amy Rottmann. You can also email her at oceansofmemories@yahoo.com