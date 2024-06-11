Back to the basics: The complicated art of mastering historic non-digital cameras

FISHERS, Ind. — Passion can find you at any age. Just ask photographer J D Nolan.

Nolan was 54 when he took his first photography lesson. Looking back over 26 years later, he says he's used that time to master an unorthodox form of photography in the digital age.

"I started using (my camera) in 2005, and it's the only camera I've used since," Nolan said. "This one was built in 1980 so it's not as old as you think it is, but it's the same type of camera that Matthew Brady shot the Civil War in the 1960s."

(WRTV/Will Shaw) J D Nolan is a longtime photographer whose passion found him when he least expected it. He loves to use traditional, non-digital cameras to perform his craft.

Nolan began growing his photography career at local art shows, eventually hitting at least 17 shows in a summer.

He also says he prefers his subjects to have a more natural feel.

"That's one thing I've never done: I have never taken a picture of people," Nolan said.

