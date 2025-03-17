Birds of a feather: Ballet, orchestra team up for 'Swan Lake' production

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indianapolis Ballet will once again enchant audiences with its upcoming production of "Swan Lake," a timeless classic that spans generations.

However, this collaborative performance promises to be special.

“It's actually a three-way collaboration between the Indianapolis Symphony Orchestra, the Indianapolis Ballet, and Clowes Memorial Hall,” ballet executive director Don Steffy said. “We're adding larger sets [and] scenery to the production [and] brand new costumes for the swans and the lead dancers.”

“Swan Lake” will run March 28 and 29. Among the performers on stage is Jessica Miller of the Indianapolis Ballet. Miller will play the characters of Odette and Odile.

“I definitely hope to inspire younger dancers,” Miller said. “This is such a powerful story and the swan swarms are absolutely iconic.”

Miller says the addition of the orchestra makes for a stunning performance.

“The music was made for this choreography and for this story,” Miller said. “And you get to work with Jack Everly, our conductor, with the musicians, and their breath inspires our steps [and] our steps inspire their breath.”

